Best of BS Opinion: Future shock, a new case for peace with Pakistan & more

What explains Chief General Qamar Ahmed Bajwa’s call for India and Pakistan to bury the hatchet and make a new beginning? Is the overture for real? How should India respond given past disappointments? Shekhar Gupta assesses the geo-strategic options for both countries here

From crypto-currency to the great white hope of digitisation has acquired confusing, often dystopian, dimensions that demand new rules and a different understanding of society, writes T N Ninan. Read it here

Rather than the usual offer of freebies, the DMK’s is infused with the idea of shrugging off the imperialism of Delhi, writes Aditi Phadnis here

The Election Commission’s move to set up a committee to oversee the use of hashtags in political advertising in all Indian elections is a good move. Sandeep Goyal explains why here

To celebrate Women’s Day, UK hit on the idea of providing women with scholarships to train as professional chefs.

But the company’s disastrous social media messaging created a fierce controversy instead, writes Chintan Girish Modi. Read it here