Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Future shock, a new case for peace with Pakistan & more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Kanika Datta  |  New Delhi 

India pakistan, border, peace
Illustration: Binay Sinha

What explains Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Ahmed Bajwa’s call for India and Pakistan to bury the hatchet and make a new beginning? Is the overture for real? How should India respond given past disappointments? Shekhar Gupta assesses the geo-strategic options for both countries here

Other views this weekend examine the implications of tectonic technology changes in our lifetime, the DMK’s manifesto, an Election Commission initiative and a botched Women’s Day project:

From crypto-currency to self-driven cars the great white hope of digitisation has acquired confusing, often dystopian, dimensions that demand new rules and a different understanding of society, writes T N Ninan. Read it here

Rather than the usual offer of freebies, the DMK’s election manifesto is infused with the idea of shrugging off the imperialism of Delhi, writes Aditi Phadnis here

The Election Commission’s move to set up a committee to oversee the use of hashtags in political advertising in all Indian elections is a good move. Sandeep Goyal explains why here

To celebrate Women’s Day, Burger King UK hit on the idea of providing women with scholarships to train as professional chefs.

But the company’s disastrous social media messaging created a fierce controversy instead, writes Chintan Girish Modi. Read it here

‘We believe that it is important for the United States to change its own image and to stop advancing its own democracy in the rest of the world’ Chinese state councillor Wang Yi in response to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s remarks on China’s human rights record

First Published: Sat, March 20 2021. 02:09 IST

