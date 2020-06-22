JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Blaming China? Blame those who keep us poor & weak
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Galwan clash, India's stand on digital tax, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Topics
BS Opinion | Curated Content | India China relations

Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

india-china, border, army, military, war, defence, spending, policy, foreign
Illustration: Ajay mohanty

With the threat from China, what happens to India’s relations with the US if it decides to tax internet companies? Can administrative reforms change the way the bureaucrats supposedly hold up the country's progress? Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

There is a history to China’s behaviour patterns, says Shyam Saran. India should crystallise its arrangements with countries that share the Chinese threat

A change in the condition for appointment as joint secretary will force IAS officers to compulsorily spend two years at the Centre as deputy secretary or director. A K Bhattacharya explains how

Imposing levies on internet companies must be done in a legally justifiable manner and be underpinned by stakeholder consultations. Mukesh Butani and Vidushi Gupta take you to the heart of the matter

Enemies worse than China and Pakistan can be found within. Debashis Basu says who they are

QUOTE

…despite the economic headwinds, the Bank is well prepared to adjust to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. I am more than hopeful that the robust performance achieved in FY20 will continue in FY21 as well

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 05:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU