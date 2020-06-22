Best of BS Opinion: Galwan clash, India's stand on digital tax, and more

-
'Take actions on trade with China on selective basis'
Blaming China? Blame those who keep us poor & weak
Best of BS Opinion: Covid-19 impact on jobs, preserving the IBC, and more
'Boycott Chinese apps' campaign heats up, may have little economic impact
India-China face-off: 97% Indians will not buy Chinese goods, says survey
With the threat from China, what happens to India’s relations with the US if it decides to tax internet companies? Can administrative reforms change the way the bureaucrats supposedly hold up the country's progress? Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
There is a history to China’s behaviour patterns, says Shyam Saran. India should crystallise its arrangements with countries that share the Chinese threat
A change in the condition for appointment as joint secretary will force IAS officers to compulsorily spend two years at the Centre as deputy secretary or director. A K Bhattacharya explains how
Imposing levies on internet companies must be done in a legally justifiable manner and be underpinned by stakeholder consultations. Mukesh Butani and Vidushi Gupta take you to the heart of the matter
Enemies worse than China and Pakistan can be found within. Debashis Basu says who they are
…despite the economic headwinds, the Bank is well prepared to adjust to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. I am more than hopeful that the robust performance achieved in FY20 will continue in FY21 as well
SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
