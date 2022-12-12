JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Get on with Census, investment conundrum, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Defence industry perks up, wealth & inequality and more
Best of BS Opinion: Winning ways, the end of Covid Zero, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Greening of GST, hard truths about soft power & more
Best of BS Opinion: Fixing gas prices, Delhi's pollution crisis, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Growth restrictions, carbon sinks, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Emerging AI, Sebi's lost battle and more
Best of BS Opinion: Dreaming of Tiananmen, Force multiplier, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Dharavi's human factors, Fighting naval battle & more
Best of BS Opinion: Growth challenges, Re-design and deliver & more
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Special
Smart meters must be secured
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Get on with Census, investment conundrum, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
BS Special | Curated Content | BS Opinion

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

COP27

Sunita Narain says COP27 has been the worst event in climate negotiations in 30 years – since Rio in 1992.

Ajay Shah describes in the form of five questions what will shape the global economy next year.

How is the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development doing? Tamal Bandyopadhyay analyses various aspects of its functioning and tells you what it can do.

The first edit warns against procrastinating on the Census, on which many things hinge.

The second edit says public investment should be in line with broader fiscal objectives.

Quote

All good work is started after offering prayers to Lord Ganesh. A developed India can become a reality through the united strength, progress and development of all states.

PM Narendra Modi

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Special

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 06:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.