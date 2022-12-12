Best of BS Opinion: Get on with Census, investment conundrum, and more

-
Sunita Narain says COP27 has been the worst event in climate negotiations in 30 years – since Rio in 1992.
Ajay Shah describes in the form of five questions what will shape the global economy next year.
How is the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development doing? Tamal Bandyopadhyay analyses various aspects of its functioning and tells you what it can do.The first edit warns against procrastinating on the Census, on which many things hinge.
The second edit says public investment should be in line with broader fiscal objectives.
First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 06:30 IST
