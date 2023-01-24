JUST IN
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Give peace a chance, endorsement disclosures & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

What to expect from the Budget -- macroeconomic impact, distributional effect, and defence -- and consumer sentiment are what we have for you.

Nitin Desai: The Budget speech should explain its impact on money supply, demand and investment, which will influence inflation and growth. Read here

Harsh V Pant and Kartik Bommakanti: The Indian government and the three armed services will need to work together more seamlessly to streamline defence spending as part of the upcoming defence Budget. Read here

Mahesh Vyas: Consumer sentiment continues to improve in January.

By January 22, 2023, the 30-day moving average of the Index of Consumer Sentiments (ICS) was 2.2 per cent higher than it was at the end of December. Read here

The first edit says India should utilise its G20 presidency to drive peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war. Read here The second edit argues against jail terms for violations of endorsement rules. Read here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Kishore Kumar wanted to sing in English … sing English songs in overseas concerts, and wanted me to write the lyrics. But I was convinced it wouldn’t work.

Journalist and former MP Pritish Nandy

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 11:57 IST

