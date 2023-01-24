Best of BS Opinion: Give peace a chance, endorsement disclosures & more

-
Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay
Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget
Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023
Celebrities endorsed toilet cleaners most; Akshay wins endorsement race
Best of BS Opinion: GM crops will boost yields, power of 'obliquity' & more
What to expect from the Budget -- macroeconomic impact, distributional effect, and defence -- and consumer sentiment are what we have for you.
Nitin Desai: The Budget speech should explain its impact on money supply, demand and investment, which will influence inflation and growth. Read here
Harsh V Pant and Kartik Bommakanti: The Indian government and the three armed services will need to work together more seamlessly to streamline defence spending as part of the upcoming defence Budget. Read here
Mahesh Vyas: Consumer sentiment continues to improve in January.
By January 22, 2023, the 30-day moving average of the Index of Consumer Sentiments (ICS) was 2.2 per cent higher than it was at the end of December. Read here
The first edit says India should utilise its G20 presidency to drive peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war. Read here The second edit argues against jail terms for violations of endorsement rules. Read here
First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 11:57 IST
