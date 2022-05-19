Best of BS Opinion: Global supply crunch, India's urbanisation and more

The world is staring at one of its worst food crises in recent decades due to poor harvests in many regions and an acute supply crunch triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and exacerbated by precautionary export cuts by food exporters. About 15 countries are reported to have imposed curbs on food and fertiliser exports, shoving global food inflation to record highs and causing food shortages in many countries, notes our lead editorial. Read here

In other views:

In a constitutional democracy, the RBI is bound by the law and cannot take up issues that go beyond its core mandate, writes KP Krishnan. Read here

Amit Kapoor & Bibek Debroy argue that shared goals of prosperity in tandem with urban growth will only be achieved when backward cities and towns are given attention in terms of development and enhancing investment potentiality. Read here

QUOTE

“It appears to me that more than 100 basis points of rate increases need to be carried out very soon.”

MPC Member Jayanth R Varma