Best of BS Opinion: Good people of business; theory side of economics

A defence of business' good for the society, a call for economists to rethink their work models, and a review of what Boris Johnson promised to do for India. Pallav Nayak sums up the views. Books and recent commentary make it appear that business people are greedy megalomaniacs. But business is human, reflecting the values of a society. Business is a force for good in society, conducted by good people with good results for the national good, writes R Gopalakrishnan. Economists limit their options by reducing their subject to a set of issues that could be modelled. Their warning could lead to misplaced policies of fiscal austerity, like in Greece. Economists should incorporate country- specific factors in their models rather than just applying them in toto, write Soumya Kanti Ghosh and Samir K Jha. The government's proposal to extend the 15th Finance Commission's term by a month and mandate it to suggest ways to fund defence and internal security goes against fiscal federalism. It's the Central government's job to find defence funds. The bill for internal security is shared between the Centre and states.

Should the Commission make suggestions for such tasks, asks Y V Reddy.