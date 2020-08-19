Best of BS Opinion: Handling the dollar rush, digital rent, and more

The case fatality rate for Covid-19 has come down to 1.94 per cent, compared with 2.89 per cent in the first week of July. The government is now targeting to bring it down to 1 per cent.

However, the continued spread of the virus remains a worry. It also underscores the importance of augmenting medical capacity. Business Standard pieces for the day, among other things, talk about the need for increasing investment in the health sector.

The under-investment in medical infrastructure has long been a problem, leading to poor health indicators. India’s overall tepid response to Covid-19 also highlights the limitation, notes our lead editorial

Gaming giant Epic’s challenge may force opening up of app ecosystem, argues our second editorial

The idea should be to gradually move towards using more of MoF policy and less of RBI policy in handling sudden capital flows, writes Gurbachan Singh