Best of BS Opinion: Healthy stimulus, loan restructuring, and more

The Supreme Court has extended its interim order that no account will be declared non-performing till further orders. The Union government said that it has formed a committee to study the issue of interest being charged on deferred instalments during the Covid-19 moratorium period. Business Standard pieces for the day talk about both the health and economic aspects of the pandemic.

The EPFO would need to manage expectations as returns on financial investments in the near-to medium-term are likely to remain muted, notes our lead editorial

India’s banking sector appears unable to shake off its jinx.

Years of improvement in performance tend to get erased by some exogenous shock or the other, writes T T Ram Mohan

A public healthcare expansion programme would create jobs in construction and service delivery, increase demand for equipment manufacture in India and expand the market for healthcare-related jobs, presenting the government with the opportunity for a genuinely healthy stimulus, argues our second editorial