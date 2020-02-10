JUST IN
Nature's revenge
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: IMF's growth downgrade math, coronavirus, and more

Here are the top Business Standard Opinion pieces of the day

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Dodging a bullet?

Two things are truly global — disease and climate change. Insurance against the risks they pose can invoke the force majeure clause.

Unlike your bank deposits, for which structural changes can be a buffer. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Diseases like coronavirus have various dimensions. Do they have their origins in the world trading system? Or toning up the ecosystem in which they flourish can curb the problem? Can artificial intelligence do something? Sunita Narain, Ajay Shah, and Devangshu Datta give their perspectives

A depositor’s entire deposit should not be covered by insurance because there is a moral hazard. Tamal Bandyopadhyay explains.

Macroeconomic policies can manage cyclical problems, says Alok Sheel. Structural problems require structural solutions.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

We should not consider opposition to BJP as opposition to Hindus.

RSS General Secretary Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi
First Published: Mon, February 10 2020. 06:29 IST

