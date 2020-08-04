Best of BS Opinion: tracking high-yield markets; calling for nuclear power

The vaunted “green shoots” in the economy appeared to have withered on the vine with the July Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index falling for a fourth straight month. Flagging economic recovery, therefore, would be a key concern for the Monetary Policy Committee, says the top edit, which argues that another rate cut will not have a significant impact on economic activity which is largely being constrained by the continuous spread of Covid-19. Read it here. And, as the second edit points out, India is far from its pandemic peak, recording the highest daily new cases in the world.

Neither the government nor people can afford to relax in the coming month, it add. Read it here. In other views, columnists examine the role of debt markets and the prospect of nuclear energy. Kanika Datta sums up the views.

Akash Prakash presents a case study of the debt markets' role in fuelling the success of the US shale industry and shows how it offers lessons for the Indian economy today. Read it here

Vinayak Chatterjee explains why 15 years after India signed a landmark nuclear deal with the US, nuclear power remains a negligible contributor to the energy mix. Read it here