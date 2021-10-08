Best of BS Opinion: Improving farm support, the coal shortage, and more

JUST IN
Improving farm support
The initial government estimates suggest kharif grain output this year would hit another record. A higher output should ideally result in higher income for households engaged in farming. But market realities and subsistence farming don’t necessarily make a large number of such households significantly better off even after a bumper crop. Our edit argues why the sector needs a more focused approach. Read here...

The unexpected surge in electricity demand after the second wave of the pandemic caught Coal India Ltd unawares and the shortage was worsened by the long-standing problem of insufficient railway rakes to transport coal from pitheads to power plants, notes our lead editorial. Read here...

The chief economic advisor says he expects India to grow at more than 7 per cent this decade. The facts do not seem to be aligned with this sentiment, held quite widely in India and promoted by successive governments, that we are on the road to becoming not just developed but a superpower, writes Aakar Patel. Read here...
QUOTE OF THE DAY

“After considering various inputs, the MHA has decided to begin granting of fresh tourist visas for foreigners coming to India through chartered flights with effect from October 15, 2021. Foreign tourists entering into India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so only with effect from November 15, 2021 on fresh Tourist Visas.”
Ministry of Home Affairs

First Published: Fri, October 08 2021. 06:30 IST

