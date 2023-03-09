JUST IN
Democratic capitalism in peril?
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Increasing interest costs, bridge the gap, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar 

On third quarter corporate results, our lead editorial notes that overall higher interest rates and inflation are cause for concern but on the positive side, private consumption and corporate investment may finally be pulling out of the Covid trough. Read here

In other views:

Markets and democracy are not entirely compatible, and the inherent tensions are more apparent than ever, writes Shankar Acharya. Read here

It is not just that poorer countries have fewer women able to find jobs if they want them.

It may also be the case that fewer such opportunities for women are what keep countries poor, notes our second editorial. Read here

Quote

“On International Women’s Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India’s progress. Our Government will keep working to further women empowerment.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 06:30 IST

`
