Best of BS Opinion: India at UN high table, shareholders in action & more

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday deferred the monetary policy committee meeting, scheduled to start on September 29.
While the central bank did not give a specific reason, it is possibly because of the delay in the appointment of three external members. Meanwhile, the central bank allowed the Lakshmi Vilas Bank to be run by a three-member committee of directors alongside the bank’s senior management after its shareholders refused to allow seven Board members and the CEO to continue in their positions.
Business Standard opinion pieces for the day, among other things, talk about the issues related to Lakshmi Vilas Bank.
The shareholder revolt in Lakshmi Vilas Bank is not difficult to understand given the lack of patience that has been growing among investors with successive attempts to shore up confidence in the bank through the news about imminent capital infusions, notes our lead editorial
The UN’s struggle for relevance in a multi-polar world, where the post-war consensus is visibly fragmenting, is because its decision-making structures are out of alignment with the new world order, argues our second editorial
In the Vodafone case, the international court's ruling shows that a law amended by India's parliament has remained only on paper, writes Bishwajit Bhattacharyya
