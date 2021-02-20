Best of BS Opinion: India's economic policy, Wasim Jaffer row, and more

-
Will Prime Minister’s track change in policy finally make India a dynamic economy or, given the perennial challenges to governing India, will he muddle through? The search for answers in other countries offers a mixed record, says T N Ninan. Read it here
Other views this weekend examine India's two-front challenge, the veracity of claims that advertisers make, a profile of Mallikarjun Kharge and Wasim Jaffer's removal as coach of the Uttarakhand cricket team
With the disengagement at Pangong Tso, a de-escalation of tensions between China and Indian appears a possibility.
But first, India must break out of the strategic triangulation between China and Pakistan, and for that to happen it must not allow domestic electoral interests to limit its strategic options, says Shekhar Gupta. Read it here
Zohnerism, the art of selectively communicating verifiable facts, is a staple of advertising campaigns. Sandeep Goyal explains how this leaves ordinary consumers hard put to decipher claims and counterclaims. Read it here
Mapanna Mallikarjun Kharge is the first in his party to can lay claim to being leader of the opposition in both Houses of Parliament. Aditi Phadnis profiles this Congress stalwart here
Wasim Jaffer’s was removed as coach of the Uttarakhand cricket team after he was accused of being communal in his approach even though he has never been accused of any proclivity towards favouring his co-religionists in public matters. Suhit K Sen reviews the career of a prolific run getter in domestic cricket and rues the fact that few of his former colleagues have come out in his defence. Read it here
