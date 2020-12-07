JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Notifications on GST exemptions puzzle exporters
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: India's IAS officers, companies owning banks and more

Business Standard brings you Opinion pieces of the day

Topics
BS Opinion | Banking sector | Indian companies

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

In each strategic sector, no more than four state-owned companies will exist

Our bureaucrats do all kinds of jobs, including policy making, running banks, and heading the central bank. Success or lapse, bank failures included, everything seems to point at them. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Are IAS officers unfairly maligned? Ajit Balakrishnan seeks an answer. Read it here

The debate whether companies should own and run banks is misplaced.

Debashis Basu analyses the issues. Read it here

Dhanlaxmi Bank got out of prompt corrective action in February 2019 after it took good steps. However, the RBI expressed

“serious concern on deteriorating governance standards in the bank”. Tamal Bandyopadhyay takes you through the story. Read it here

QUOTE

They (BJP) should first give the accounts of money they had collected (as donations) after performing “shila pujan” (foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple) in the past

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, December 07 2020. 06:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.