Best of BS Opinion: India's IAS officers, companies owning banks and more

Dhanlaxmi Bank CEO case to test primacy of RBI over banks' shareholders
Best of BS Opinion: India at UN high table, shareholders in action & more
For RBI, bank compliance officers are no Cleopatra
Dhanlaxmi Bank slides 5% as Q1 provisions jump 3-fold YoY to Rs 37 crore
After LVB, Dhanlaxmi Bank shareholders oust chief executive Sunil Gurbaxani
Our bureaucrats do all kinds of jobs, including policy making, running banks, and heading the central bank. Success or lapse, bank failures included, everything seems to point at them. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
Are IAS officers unfairly maligned? Ajit Balakrishnan seeks an answer. Read it here
The debate whether companies should own and run banks is misplaced.
Debashis Basu analyses the issues. Read it here
Dhanlaxmi Bank got out of prompt corrective action in February 2019 after it took good steps. However, the RBI expressed
“serious concern on deteriorating governance standards in the bank”. Tamal Bandyopadhyay takes you through the story. Read it here
