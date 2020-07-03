Best of BS Opinion: Focusing on education, reforming state-owned firms

From the expansion of skill-intensive sectors under the shadow of Covid-19 and the major hurdles on the road to Atmanirbhar Bharat to what it would take to raise the productivity of the Indian economy, here's a selection of Business Standard pieces for the day.

The most urgent policy priorities have been obvious since the beginning of the pandemic, but they will require a show of political will, writes Nobel laureate Joseph E Stiglitz.

A revamp of the government ownership in PSEs will help re-allocate resources to key areas such as health and education, says our top edit.

The pursuit of pseudo-scientific theories about India's ancient knowledge of nuclear physics and plastic surgery does little to further the cause of innovation and higher technical education, says our second edit.

Only a focus on what rather than how much we consume will counter our strategic vulnerability on the trade front, writes Rathin Roy, director, National Institute of Public Finance and Policy.

To generate employment and demand, India needs large-scale labour-intensive infrastructure projects, writes Vinayak Chatterjee, chairman, Feedback Infra.

There is a sharp decline in resistance to change, which is catalysing transformative changes in industry and society, writes Diwesh Sharan, deputy director general, South Asia Department, Asian Development Bank.