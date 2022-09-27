Best of BS Opinion: India's persistent performance, moonlighting, and more

-
ALSO READ
How can India Inc stay ahead of the curve on moonlighting?
Moonlighting not ethical: IBM India's Patel joins IT industry debate
RSS-Muslim leader meet: Reaching out with a message of harmony
Best of BS Opinion: Normalising policy, 'Moonlighting' officially, and more
Moonlighters beware: Companies may start using digital tools to track them
The first edit says the RSS should strive to build an inclusive polity.
The second edit looks at the consequences of rightist forces coming to power in Italy.
Akash Prakash: Over the past 30 years, despite a difficult backdrop, India’s equity market returns are striking
Indrajit Gupta wades into the moonlighting debate and seems to suggest attitudes towards it will not stay the same.
Mahesh Vyas: When India’s capex cycle restarts in full earnest, Haryana will be an automatic beneficiary.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU