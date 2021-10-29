JUST IN
Differential treatment
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: India's privacy test, Gati Shakti plan, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Friday.

The Supreme Court of India this week appointed an independent committee of experts under the oversight of retired Justice R V Raveendran to investigate the Pegasus spyware case. Besides determining the facts in the case, the committee has been asked to recommend grievance redress mechanisms and indicate interim options to offer greater protection to the fundamental right of privacy, and the associated right of freedom of speech. In the context, our lead editorial notes that the committee has the chance to start the process of setting things right. Read here

RBI’s recent actions against accountants and auditors highlight the need for regulatory clarity as well as coordination among regulators, writes K P Krishnan. Read here

Along with the National Single Window System of clearances, Gati Shakti signals a bold and new way of developing the country, writes Vinayak Chatterjee. Read here

“The Ministry of Finance has released Rs 44,000 crore today to the States and UTs with Legislature under the back-to-back loan facility in lieu of GST Compensation.”
Ministry of Finance

First Published: Fri, October 29 2021. 06:30 IST

