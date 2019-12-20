JUST IN
Translating economic scale into financial heft
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Indo-US defence ties, IUC regime, and more

Here's a collection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day

Kanika Datta 

The national capital region was in virtual lockdown and parts of the country saw scuffles between police and protestors and a string of arrests. But in the financial capital, the Sensex continued its irrational exuberance and in Kolkata the Indian Premier League auctions continued it trends of breaking bid records.

On the opinion pages, writers tackle the issues that the Indian government should be looking at as well. Kanika Datta sums up the views. Here's a collection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day.

Indo-US defence ties remain strong despite discord over trade and human rights. New Delhi would do well not to put this to test, says Ajai Shukla.

China is moving to integrate its financial markets with global markets and leverage its economic heft further. Shyam Saran describes these efforts and asks where this leaves India, “now reduced to gazing angrily at its turbulent navel”.

Our top edit explains why the government needs to be restrained on collection targets, given the consistent underperformance of the Goods and Services Tax.

The telecom regulator’s decision to extend the inter-connect charge regime is a good one but, the second edit cautions, there is a need to ensure that the market does not get distorted going forward, says our second edit.

‘I am protesting non-violently but, look, they are stopping us,”

Historian Ramachandra Guha, who was shown being dragged by three police in TV footage
