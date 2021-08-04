Best of BS Opinion: Inflation risks, targeting technology, and more

Most economists do not expect the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to change either the policy rate or stance on Friday, but will keenly watch the commentary accompanying the decision -- principally the RBI’s view on the recent spike in inflation, which is expected to remain elevated for some time, and how it plans to respond. At the very least, financial markets will expect the RBI to give a near-term road map for policy normalisation, says the top edit. Read it here

R Jagannathan says liberalism is withering on the vine around the world because ideals of liberty, equality and fraternity cannot be optimised except in small communities. says liberalism is withering on the vine around the world because ideals of liberty, equality and fraternity cannot be optimised except in small communities. Read it here

second edit points to the risks to China embedded in the Chinese government’s recent crackdown on the private sector and its anti-tech policy. Thepoints to the risks to China embedded in the Chinese government’s recent crackdown on the private sector and its anti-tech policy. Read it here

Vandana Gombar analyses how the rising price of petrol and the falling cost of batteries could signal the tipping for electric two-wheelers in the Indian market. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY “Focussing on capital formation is the best way to create employment opportunities during these times when household balance sheets are possibly at their weakest” Larsen & Toubro CEO & MD S N Subrahmanyan in an interview to Business Standard.