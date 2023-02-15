Best of BS Opinion: Inflation surprise, lessons from Ukraine war & more

-
Another aspect of the Ukraine tragedy and where women stand in India --- this is for today.
Shyam Saran: The war in Ukraine represents a failure of diplomacy, but the forthcoming G20 summit is an opportunity for diplomacy to redeem itself
Nivedita Mookerji: Beyond casting their vote and being wooed by parties, where do women stand in what is being celebrated by one and all as India’s decade?
The first edit says the January inflation rate has opened up possibilities of a rate hike in April. The second edit brings out the benefits of nano-fertilisers.
First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 06:30 IST
