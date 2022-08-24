Best of BS Opinion: Investing abroad, global cotton crisis, and more

The first edit sees merit in the easing of rules for overseas investment.

The second edit says climate adaptability needs to be improved to tackle the global cotton crisis.

A K Bhattacharya: The government’s best tribute to Vajpayee would be to implement his idea of creating a mahaul for policy change

Rathin Roy: India’s economy faces “structural” constraints — the consequences are many but they will not be addressed by policies that persist with supply-side obsessions or mindless “data-driven” empiricism.