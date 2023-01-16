JUST IN
Supply chain disruptions likely despite falling trade
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Investment worries, positive signals, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Businesses based on connections hindering Asia’s growth, lessons from the biggest multibaggers, and promotion policy for the financial sector --- these are what we have today

Simon Commander and Saul Estrin: Networks between businesses and politicians --- Connections World --- are becoming a drag on Asia’s growth and development.

What causes the stocks of lesser-known companies to shoot up? Read Debashis Basu for an answer.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay gives reasons why we need a comprehensive promotion policy for the financial sector

The first edit talks of the niggles in the way of getting investment.

The second edit says why IT companies did well in the third quarter.

QUOTE

I belong to the middle class so I can understand their pressures

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 08:02 IST

