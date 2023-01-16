Best of BS Opinion: Investment worries, positive signals, and more

-
Best of BS Opinion: The investment puzzle, future of news media & more
Best of BS Opinion: Grain of the matter, questions about I2U2, and more
Best of BS Opinion: A vaccine milestone, preparing for great refresh & more
Best of BS Opinion: After the storm, models of welfarism, and more
Best of BS Opinion: A win for democracy, doubling farmers' income & more
Businesses based on connections hindering Asia’s growth, lessons from the biggest multibaggers, and promotion policy for the financial sector --- these are what we have today
Simon Commander and Saul Estrin: Networks between businesses and politicians --- Connections World --- are becoming a drag on Asia’s growth and development.
What causes the stocks of lesser-known companies to shoot up? Read Debashis Basu for an answer.
Tamal Bandyopadhyay gives reasons why we need a comprehensive promotion policy for the financial sector
The first edit talks of the niggles in the way of getting investment.
The second edit says why IT companies did well in the third quarter.
First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 08:02 IST
