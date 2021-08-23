JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: IPO process in India, good show by PSBs, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day.

Here is case for doing bank privatisation through strategic sales. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.

Ajay Shah: The IPO is seen as the mandatory rite of passage for every firm that has graduated into the big league. But many features of the Indian IPO market make no sense. READ MORE...

Whether it is net profit or fee income or bad loans, public sector banks have put up a better showing in the June quarter than their private peers, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay. READ MORE...

Surinder Sud stresses the importance of goat farming. READ MORE...
Joe Biden’s botched exit from Afghanistan is the most astonishing display of gross incompetence by a nation’s leader, perhaps at any time.
Former US president Donald Trump

First Published: Mon, August 23 2021. 06:30 IST

