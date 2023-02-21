Best of BS Opinion: Ladakh's winter of discontent, diverging trade & more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: Investing abroad, global cotton crisis, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Chips for growth, the real cost of freebies, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Cloudy prospects for youth, India 2022, and more
Best of BS Opinion: The investment puzzle, future of news media & more
Best of BS Opinion: Climate change as business, the Queen on screen & more
Rising interest rates and a lacklustre stock market may have induced some behavioural changes in retail investors. Inflows into equity mutual funds remain strong, but individuals appear to have pulled back on direct exposures to the stock market. The top edit examines the changing patterns of retail investor behaviour.
Read it here
In other views:
Nitin Desai argues that there is a need to reduce the government’s draft on household savings and stimulate demand and private credit. Read it here
The second edit says the Centre’s neglect of local aspirations has turned Ladakh into a hotbed of protest. Read it here
Vanita Kohli-Khandekar examines Pathaan’s impact on the marketing of films. Read it here
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU