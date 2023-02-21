Best of BS Opinion: Ladakh's winter of discontent, diverging trade & more

Rising interest rates and a lacklustre stock market may have induced some behavioural changes in retail investors. Inflows into equity mutual funds remain strong, but individuals appear to have pulled back on direct exposures to the stock market. The top edit examines the changing patterns of retail investor behaviour.

In other views:

Nitin Desai argues that there is a need to reduce the government's draft on household savings and stimulate demand and private credit.

The second edit says the Centre's neglect of local aspirations has turned Ladakh into a hotbed of protest.

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar examines Pathaan's impact on the marketing of films.