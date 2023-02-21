JUST IN
Salaried employment rises in Gujarat
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Ladakh's winter of discontent, diverging trade & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

BS Opinion | BS Special | Curated Content

Kanika Datta 

budget
budget

Rising interest rates and a lacklustre stock market may have induced some behavioural changes in retail investors. Inflows into equity mutual funds remain strong, but individuals appear to have pulled back on direct exposures to the stock market. The top edit examines the changing patterns of retail investor behaviour.

Read it here

In other views:

Nitin Desai argues that there is a need to reduce the government’s draft on household savings and stimulate demand and private credit. Read it here

The second edit says the Centre’s neglect of local aspirations has turned Ladakh into a hotbed of protest. Read it here

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar examines Pathaan’s impact on the marketing of films. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

‘The Hindenburg-Adani Group affair will eventually become yesterday’s news, and the market will focus on the fact that India has strong earnings growth this year, unlike most other countries’

Mark Matthews, head of research for Asia, Julius Baer

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 06:30 IST

