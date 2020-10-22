Best of BS Opinion: Ladakh standoff, overriding the Constitution, and more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: RBI's right call, India-China tensions, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Mismanaging GST, rescuing the economy, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Clearing dues from govt, India's auto market & more
Best of BS Opinion: The apps game, govt needs to listen to biz, and more
Best of BS Opinion: China with Indian characteristics, agri reforms & more
The US Department of Justice has launched an anti-trust suit against Google, accusing the search engine giant of deploying anti-competitive practices and using market dominance to muscle out rivals. In this context, our lead editorial argues that whenever any sector turns into a monopoly, or becomes highly concentrated in market share, regulators must ensure competition is not wiped out by unethical means. India’s own Competition Commission needs to consider being more active in the regulation of sectors like telecom, retail, ports, and airports, where such concentrations are occurring. Read here
Other opinion pieces talk about farm laws and India-China relations
New state farm laws in Punjab appear to protect the age-old procurement mechanism, which primarily benefits large producers and distributors and protect the state’s revenues.
It remains to be seen if other states follow Punjab’s example. It would not be in their interests to do so, argues our second editorial
India’s anodyne approach to China over the last 70 years has systematically underestimated that country’s unrelenting hostility, writes Jaimini Bhagwati
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU