Best of BS Opinion: Ladakh standoff, overriding the Constitution, and more

The US Department of Justice has launched an anti-trust suit against Google, accusing the search engine giant of deploying anti-competitive practices and using market dominance to muscle out rivals. In this context, our lead editorial argues that whenever any sector turns into a monopoly, or becomes highly concentrated in market share, regulators must ensure competition is not wiped out by unethical means. India’s own Competition Commission needs to consider being more active in the regulation of sectors like telecom, retail, ports, and airports, where such concentrations are occurring. Read here

Other pieces talk about farm laws and India-China relations

New state farm laws in Punjab appear to protect the age-old procurement mechanism, which primarily benefits large producers and distributors and protect the state’s revenues.

It remains to be seen if other states follow Punjab’s example. It would not be in their interests to do so, argues our second editorial

India’s anodyne approach to China over the last 70 years has systematically underestimated that country’s unrelenting hostility, writes Jaimini Bhagwati