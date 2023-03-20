JUST IN
Entry of foreign law firms will help businesses and law professionals
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Leadership position, some fodder for thought & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
BS Special | BS Opinion | Curated Content

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

GLOBAL ECONOMY, ECONOMY, WORLD ECONOMY
Illustration: AJAY MOHANTY

India’s position in choppy waters of international capital flows, why India’s milk output is in peril, and the fallout of the Silicon Valley Bank crisis are what we have today

Ajay Shah: As the requirement for capital import into India is currently low, the global tornado has modest implications for us

Surinder Sud: Unless adequate availability of feed and fodder is ensured at a reasonable cost, it would be hard to sustain the country’s white revolution and contain hyperinflation in the milk sector.

Lessons for India from Silicon Valley Bank collapse. Will there be pressure on the central bank? Read Tamal Bandyopadhyay

The first edit says under the new leader TCS should be able to maintain its pole position. The second edit argues in favour of a long-term perspective in gas pricing.

QUOTE

The cost of cultivation has to be reduced. This is possible only with cow-based farming. Chemicals being used in farming are entering our bodies and making us sick.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 06:30 IST

