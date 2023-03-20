Best of BS Opinion: Leadership position, some fodder for thought & more

-
India’s position in choppy waters of international capital flows, why India’s milk output is in peril, and the fallout of the Silicon Valley Bank crisis are what we have today
Ajay Shah: As the requirement for capital import into India is currently low, the global tornado has modest implications for us
Surinder Sud: Unless adequate availability of feed and fodder is ensured at a reasonable cost, it would be hard to sustain the country’s white revolution and contain hyperinflation in the milk sector.
Lessons for India from Silicon Valley Bank collapse. Will there be pressure on the central bank? Read Tamal Bandyopadhyay
The first edit says under the new leader TCS should be able to maintain its pole position. The second edit argues in favour of a long-term perspective in gas pricing.
First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 06:30 IST
