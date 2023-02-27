JUST IN
Adani-owned ports may use their pricing power
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Lessons from a year of war, Adani saga, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
BS Opinion | BS Special | Curated Content

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

war, economy

From rate policy to Ukraine war, punctuated by the unusual behaviour of Adani stocks --- this is what we have today

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: While the debate will continue about what should be the benchmark rate to calculate the real interest rate, both for lenders and savers, shouldn’t all rates be higher than the rate of inflation? If this is ensured, it will have a positive impact on the savings to GDP ratio, which is at its 19-year low now.

Debashis Basu: The question anyone should first ask is how the price rigging (in the Adani case) was allowed to get so horribly out of hand.

Mihir Sharma looks at the lessons from a year of war. Nine errors from Moscow, and one thing Kyiv got right.

The first edit says the government’s wheat policy must balance the interests of consumer and grower. And the second edit looks at the positive side of Seattle banning caste discrimination.

QUOTE

When you don the police uniform, the government places a baton (‘danda’) in your hands but don’t forget that the government came in later – before that God gave you a heart as well.

PM Narendra Modi to new recruits into UP Police

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 06:30 IST

