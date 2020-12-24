Best of BS Opinion: Life after Covid vaccine, tax arbitration case & more

-
In exactly three months, the government has lost two international arbitration cases, this time against the energy company Cairn over a retrospective tax claim.
India has been told to pay Cairn Rs 8,000 crore. In this context, our lead editorial argues that it is time for the government to not just accept with good grace that it has lost this legal battle, but take measures to ensure that it is not put in such a position again.
Other opinion pieces for the day talk about vaccines, and the combat capabilities of Offshore Patrol Vessels
Although most adverse events occur shortly after receiving a vaccine, safety issues, including occurrences of possible rare side-effects, should be monitored, especially if the vaccines are developed in unusual hastiness, writes Atanu Biswas
While it is true that the Coast Guard operates only within India’s 200-nautical mile maritime zone, there are valid concerns about whether they have the firepower that is essential for dealing with new-age maritime threats from terrorists, pirates, gun-runners, and other armed adversaries, notes our second editorial
