Procrustes' bed for multi-cap funds
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Loan moratorium, Sebi's order on multi-cap funds & more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Uddalok Bhattcharya  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Our learning process is on. We depend on the West to burnish ourselves, not to learn. Uddalok Bhattcharya sums up

Our fascination for things foreign is distressing, says Ajit Balakrishnan

Debashis Basu says Sebi’s order on multi-cap funds can distort the market

The case on interest waiver during the six-month moratorium exposes the inadequacy of appreciation of how commercial entities should function and the role of the banking regulator. Tamal Bandyopadhyay explains

QUOTE

I had told you only the day before yesterday that you are not going anywhere. But you have gone so far away ...

RJD chief Lalu Prasad on the death of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, his party colleague
First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 06:06 IST

