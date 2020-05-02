Best of BS Opinion: Lockdown continues, India's economic growth, and more

JUST IN
The lexical outbreak
Rajesh Kumar 

Vehicles queue at Gurugram Toll after Haryana districts imposing restrictions on people crossing the border into Delhi.

The Union government on Friday decided to extend the nationwide lockdown for another two weeks. However, considerable relaxations have been given in districts falling in the green and orange zones. The government should now look for ways to revive economic activity.

Is it asking too much of the Congress to offer criticisms and realistic solutions that recognise the present realities, writes T N Ninan Read here

India needed to get back to work in stages. But by not getting the country out of the induced coma of the lockdown, Modi govt has risked incapacitating it, writes Shekhar Gupta Read here

As New Delhi looks for exit options and the politics around it, Sri Lanka and Nepal battle their own political contradictions. No telling what lies at the end of the struggle, writes Aditi Phadnis Read here

Quote

“…the biggest impact internationally has been in India where, of course, similar to all companies in India, we're now only fulfilling our essential goods such as grocery.”

Brian T Olsavsky, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Amazon
First Published: Sat, May 02 2020. 02:22 IST

