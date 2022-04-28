Best of BS Opinion: Lower valuation, corporate misgovernance, and more

-
ALSO READ
LIC will be fifth most-valued firm post IPO with m-cap of Rs 6 trillion
LIC IPO: DHRP filed with SEBI, govt to offload 5% stake
LIC may need to be revalued if the listing is pushed beyond May
For LIC IPO, govt may ask regulators to ease new norms on investments
Valuation of IPO-bound LIC based on global peers' m-cap, return prospects
Here is the best of Business Standard’s opinion pieces for Thursday.
Public sector insurer Life Insurance Corporation has opted for an initial public offering with a substantial cutback in the number of shares on offer. In this regard, our lead editorial highlights that it is also seeking lower valuation and, therefore, leaving a lot of potential value on the table for investors.
The realised money will go straight into government coffers. Read here
In other views:
The cause of promoting higher levels of corporate governance in Indian stock exchanges would be better served if NSE were to continue as an unlisted company with management salaries that are comparable with those of public sector financial institutions, writes Jaimini Bhagwati. Read here
In a column Rajesh Kumar argue why the US dollar will remain dominant as a reserve currency. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU