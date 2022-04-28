Best of BS Opinion: Lower valuation, corporate misgovernance, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard’s pieces for Thursday.

Public sector insurer Life Insurance Corporation has opted for an initial public offering with a substantial cutback in the number of shares on offer. In this regard, our lead editorial highlights that it is also seeking lower valuation and, therefore, leaving a lot of potential value on the table for investors.

The realised money will go straight into government coffers. Read here

In other views:

The cause of promoting higher levels of corporate governance in Indian stock exchanges would be better served if NSE were to continue as an unlisted company with management salaries that are comparable with those of public sector financial institutions, writes Jaimini Bhagwati. Read here

In a column Rajesh Kumar argue why the US dollar will remain dominant as a reserve currency. Read here