Best of BS Opinion: Macroeconomic adjustment, time to rationalise, and more

RBI joins global central banks, more hikes to follow
Rajesh Kumar 

Shaktikanta Das
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Here is the best of Business Standard’s opinion pieces for Thursday.

In the context of monetary policy action on Wednesday, our lead editorial notes that higher domestic interest rates, along with negative spillovers from the global economy, such as slowing global growth, higher commodity prices, and tightening financial conditions, would affect growth prospects for the Indian economy. Read here

In other views:

Nations with an open and free trade policy will make the most of the recovery in global trade, writes Shankar Acharya. Read here

Kanika Datta talks about two recent corporate announcements that offered a flashback to another era in Indian consumer markets. Read here
QUOTE OF THE DAY

“During these difficult and challenging times, the Indian economy has remained resilient, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and buffers.”
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das

First Published: Thu, June 09 2022. 06:30 IST

