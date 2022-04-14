Best of BS Opinion: Macroeconomic challenges, testing tolerance, and more

JUST IN
Kanika Datta 

The consumer price index-based inflation rate for March surprised analysts. At 6.95 per cent— a 17-month high— its broad-based nature, and the sequential momentum suggests that it is likely to remain elevated in the coming months. This sustained price pressure demands a monetary response, the top edit argues. Read here
Shankar Acharya outlines how FY23 will be a challenging year for macro-economic management. Read here
My column says the debate over the primacy of Hindi is past its sell-by date. Read here
The second edit explains why the government’s decision to supply fortified rice across the country by 2024 is a welcome move to address malnutrition which is defying all bids to mitigate it. Read here
“It is now like the ’90s, when whomever was able to move moved out of the country”

A Russian economist on the exodus of techies from Russia

First Published: Thu, April 14 2022. 06:30 IST

