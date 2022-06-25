Best of BS Opinion: Maharashtra political crisis, brand extensions & more

-
This week T N Ninan writes: IAS officers, those who occupied the primary positions of bureaucratic power in government, write books mainly about their own exploits when in service.
In contrast, IFS officers write less about themselves and more about the issues and context of their work.
Aditi Phadnis looks at the role the governor of Maharashtra, whose political roots lie in Uttarakhand, will play in the political turmoil.
Sandeep Goyal describes how “brand extensions” even under the new notification remain legal and legitimate
Filmmaker and producer Nikhil Advani tells Shine Jacob that the pandemic has made people more selective, so content will be the star of cinema
Mariana Mazzucato and Alan Donnelly: How the G7 could help the debt-distressed. Read here
