Best of BS Opinion: Make boosters free, Pakistan's paradox, and more

The government has opened up access to booster shots to all individuals over 18. This decision in the face of a virus that continues to mutate and evade immunity is welcome but it is unfortunate that the government seems to have returned to its old way of thinking when it comes to distribution by refusing to issue boosters to the 18-60 age group through the public vaccination programme. The reasons the two doses of the regular vaccination course were made free apply with equal force to the booster dose, the top edit argues. Read it here

In other views:

Akash Prakash analyses whether the inversion of yield curves portends a downturn for the US economy. Read it here

R Gopalakrishnan warns of the pitfalls for lenders, investors and regulators when “godmen” combine the spiritual and the material in the form of business investments. Read it here

The second edit explains why the upholding of constitutional values in Pakistan may be encouraging but is unlikely to change the nature of politics in that country. Read it here



