Best of BS Opinion: Making investment efficient, douse the farm fire & more

With economic recovery still feeble, the need for the government to push capital expenditure has become critical. But past experience suggests that the productivity of such investment, as reflected in the incremental capital-output ratio, has been falling steadily.
In that context, the prime minister’s recent order to review key projects delayed by green regulations may mark a step towards improving the efficiency of the government capital expenditure -- but so would strengthening the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code and reforming the banking system, the top edit points out. Read it here
Ajai Shukla says the Taliban’s invitation to India to continue its $3 billion humanitarian aid programme offers New Delhi some leverage to maintain its presence in Afghanistan. Read it here
Ahead of the crop residue burning season, which chokes the national capital region each year, the second edit underscores the importance of incentivising farmers by creating a viable market for paddy biomass. Read it here
In the dash for net-zero emissions, Vandana Gombar explains why “green hydrogen” is gaining currency in some industries. Read it here
