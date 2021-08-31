Best of BS Opinion: Making NMP work, back to square one, and more

The structure of the National Monetisation Pipeline appears to be a variation of the old public private partnership (PPP) programme, bearing all the weaknesses of that ill-fated experiment by the predecessor United Progressive Alliance government. That’s setting it up for failure if the old problems are not sorted out first.

