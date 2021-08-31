Best of BS Opinion: Making NMP work, back to square one, and more

-
The structure of the National Monetisation Pipeline appears to be a variation of the old public private partnership (PPP) programme, bearing all the weaknesses of that ill-fated experiment by the predecessor United Progressive Alliance government. That’s setting it up for failure if the old problems are not sorted out first.
The top edit offers a checklist to make the NMP work. Read it here
In other views:
The second edit points out that apps of Chinese origin are making a comeback in India over a year after they were banned. This should raise concerns on both grounds of data protection and national security. Read it here
Nitin Desai explains why measures that generate income for the poor are more important than tweaking the applicability threshold for labour laws. Read it here
Joseph Stiglitz argues here that for the transition to green technologies to gain traction, finance must play its part. Yet far too many financial institutions continue to provide capital to the fossil fuel industry. Read it here
