Sticky, low consumer sentiments could spoil recovery
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Making NMP work, back to square one, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day.

Kanika Datta 

Illustration
Illustration: Binay Sinha

The structure of the National Monetisation Pipeline appears to be a variation of the old public private partnership (PPP) programme, bearing all the weaknesses of that ill-fated experiment by the predecessor United Progressive Alliance government. That’s setting it up for failure if the old problems are not sorted out first.

The top edit offers a checklist to make the NMP work. Read it here

In other views:

The second edit points out that apps of Chinese origin are making a comeback in India over a year after they were banned. This should raise concerns on both grounds of data protection and national security. Read it here

Nitin Desai explains why measures that generate income for the poor are more important than tweaking the applicability threshold for labour laws. Read it here

Joseph Stiglitz argues here that for the transition to green technologies to gain traction, finance must play its part. Yet far too many financial institutions continue to provide capital to the fossil fuel industry. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY “For every Rs 100 of revenue, Rs 35 goes in various forms of levies”

Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil MIttal

First Published: Tue, August 31 2021. 06:45 IST

