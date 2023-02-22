Best of BS Opinion: Malpractices under MGNREGA, economic revival & more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: Investing abroad, global cotton crisis, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Chips for growth, the real cost of freebies, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Cloudy prospects for youth, India 2022, and more
Best of BS Opinion: The investment puzzle, future of news media & more
Best of BS Opinion: Climate change as business, the Queen on screen & more
In three months, Narendra Modi will end ten years as prime minister. How does his economic management compare with his predecessor Manmohan Singh his predecessor who headed the United Progressive Alliance for 10 years? A K Bhattarcharya surveys the key initiatives of both PMs and points out that in assessing Modi’s success with many schemes, Manmohan Singh’s fundamental work should not be ignored. Read it here
In other views:
The top edit explains why the government’s attempt to reform the MGNREGA administration is a step in the right direction. Read it here
Vinayak Chatterjee argues that the government’s rooftop solar is a trailblazing income enhancing opportunity. Read it here
The second edit says although the dire predictions about China’s economy have been belied, the economic revival may not sustain. Read it here
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU