Best of BS Opinion: Ladakh's winter of discontent, diverging trade & more
Best of BS Opinion:, CO2 arbitrage, saving the land for better use & more
Best of BS Opinion: Billionaire Raj, a 'truth' waiting to be told, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Tapping global trade, confirming compliance, and more
Best of BS Opinion: A jumbo deal, urbanisation and urban dynamics, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Inflation surprise, lessons from Ukraine war & more
Best of BS Opinion: Unmet needs in telecom, activity in IT sector & more
Best of BS Opinion: ChatGPT, challenging Google, Adani saga, and more
Best of BS Opinion: A profligate state, it's no more biz as usual & more
Best of BS Opinion: Unintended consequences, green growth conundrum, & more
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special
Rooftop solar for poverty alleviation
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Malpractices under MGNREGA, economic revival & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
BS Opinion | BS Special | Curated Content

Kanika Datta 

Chart

In three months, Narendra Modi will end ten years as prime minister. How does his economic management compare with his predecessor Manmohan Singh his predecessor who headed the United Progressive Alliance for 10 years? A K Bhattarcharya surveys the key initiatives of both PMs and points out that in assessing Modi’s success with many schemes, Manmohan Singh’s fundamental work should not be ignored. Read it here

In other views:

The top edit explains why the government’s attempt to reform the MGNREGA administration is a step in the right direction. Read it here

Vinayak Chatterjee argues that the government’s rooftop solar is a trailblazing income enhancing opportunity. Read it here

The second edit says although the dire predictions about China’s economy have been belied, the economic revival may not sustain. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

‘We aren't fighting the Ukrainian people’

Vladimir Putin in his State of the Nation address

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 06:30 IST

