Best of BS Opinion: Managing farm output, future of India-Japan ties & more

The meteorological department expects the total rainfall in the current season to be more than its forecast of 102 per cent of the long-period average. This has not only set the stage for a bumper harvest in the current kharif season but will also help the farm sector in the rabi season. Business Standard pieces for the day, among other things, talk about the prospects in the agriculture sector.

If the surplus output is not effectively managed, crop prices might collapse, especially during the post-harvest peak marketing season.

That would spell doom for farmers and the rural economy, argues our editorial

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shinzo Abe enjoyed a close and empathetic relationship and this certainly gave a sustained momentum to the India-Japan strategic partnership, writes Shyam Saran

An estimated 21 million salaried employees have lost their jobs by the end of August, notes Mahesh Vyas