A great supply chains reshuffle?
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Managing public debt, urban equilibrium, and more

Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day talk about public debt among other issues

Rajesh Kumar 

Illustration: Binay Sinha
The uncertain economic outlook and valuation concerns are not stopping Indian investors from pushing up stock prices.

The Indian stock market gained over 1 per cent on Monday. One of the problems that should worry both investors and policymakers is rising public debt.

If India does not get back to at least 10-11 per cent nominal gross domestic product growth, then the country will have real issues in trying to stabilise public debt ratios, writes Akash Prakash

The expansion in the budget deficit due to the pandemic shock is understandable, but what is worrying is that India’s public debt has been steadily rising, notes our second editorial

By choosing unprovoked aggression over enlightened generosity, China has squandered a historic opportunity and possibly also revealed its true character, writes Arvind Subramanian

Urban lockdown seems to be evolving in every town to find its own balance between loss of lives and loss of income, writes Mahesh Vyas

Quote

“From where things stand currently, it is impossible for our company to fly through this economic storm without making some sacrifices, in order to sustain our business operations.”

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta
First Published: Tue, July 21 2020. 05:22 IST

