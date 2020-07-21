Best of BS Opinion: Managing public debt, urban equilibrium, and more

-
The uncertain economic outlook and valuation concerns are not stopping Indian investors from pushing up stock prices.
The Indian stock market gained over 1 per cent on Monday. One of the problems that should worry both investors and policymakers is rising public debt. Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day talk about public debt among other issues
If India does not get back to at least 10-11 per cent nominal gross domestic product growth, then the country will have real issues in trying to stabilise public debt ratios, writes Akash Prakash
The expansion in the budget deficit due to the pandemic shock is understandable, but what is worrying is that India’s public debt has been steadily rising, notes our second editorial
By choosing unprovoked aggression over enlightened generosity, China has squandered a historic opportunity and possibly also revealed its true character, writes Arvind Subramanian
Urban lockdown seems to be evolving in every town to find its own balance between loss of lives and loss of income, writes Mahesh Vyas
