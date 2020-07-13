JUST IN
Time for govt to walk the talk on self-reliant India
Best of BS Opinion: Minerals in our solar future, climate change, and more

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Democracy and climate will acquire greater potency in the post-pandemic universe.

The economy has to be more mindful of that. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Only a vibrant democracy can provide answers to climate change. Sunita Narain says how

In India the difficulties induced by a pandemic are smaller because of the economy of relationships, rather than the economy of contracts, prevailing in greater measure, according to Ajay Shah

Barring a few banks, pain and uncertainty will be the way of life for the industry in 2021, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay

If India walks the talk on self-sufficiency in renewable energy, it could slow the march of China towards global dominance. Ranjan Mathai explains

Instead of imposing a lockdown on weekends, the (UP) government should implement a four-day workweek system in view of the COVID-19 spread and it should be for a long period

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav
