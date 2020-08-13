Best of BS Opinion: Mismanaged transitions, policy debates, and more

A new survey by the International Labour Organization shows that more than a third of the world's youth population is not certain about future career prospects due to the Covid-19.

India is now witnessing the maximum number of cases and needs to do more to contain the pandemic and revive economic activity. Business Standard pieces for the day, among other things, talk about how the government should move forward in policymaking

The government would be well advised to engage the Opposition and other stakeholders in policy debates in these trying circumstances, notes our second editorial

The outlook for the future is not good when a Gujarat cadre official known to have the prime minister’s confidence is appointed as the new CAG, argues our lead editorial

This arbitrariness plus short tenures are the reasons why most public sector bank chiefs have not been able to make a mark, writes Shyamal Majumdar