Best of BS Opinion: Mismanaging GST, rescuing the economy, and more

Debates over restoring economic growth have focused on whether the government should risk a higher fiscal deficit or focus on structural reforms. Nitin Desai argues that running a much larger fiscal deficit and targeting spending carefully – on agriculture, infrastructure and wage support for MSMEs – will result in a demand boost that is well worth the risk. Read his argument here.

Other views focus on the centre-state spat over GST, China’s endgame against India and the new labour codes. Kanika Datta sums them up

The row over GST compensation may have been settled for now but both the Centre and the states could have handled the issue more sensibly, says the top edit. Read it here

Feints along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh should not distract India from China’s looming power in the Indian Ocean Area, says Premvir Das. Read it here

The government has done well to press ahead with new labour codes but discrepancies between the Union and state-level laws highlight the need for political consensus so that the codes can be uniform throughout India, says the second edit. Read it here