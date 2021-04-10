Best of BS Opinion: Mosques in the rear-view mirror, Covid-19 crisis & more

-
The Varanasi court order permitting an Archaeological Survey of India study of the Gyanvapi mosque side to determine if it had been superimposed after demolishing the Kashi Vishwanath Temple looks like a sequel to the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid story, which was supposed to bring closure to the masjid-mandir controversies in the country. This time, though, the controversy has been launched judicially.
