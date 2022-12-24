Best of BS Opinion: Navy's challenges, BJP's 'Nawab of Northeast', and more

The last two years have been unusually busy for the Indian navy with the commissioning of major warships and submarines but a closer look at the actual progress suggests that there is no major break from the trends since 2011. Inadequate budgets, delays in placing orders and in construction, poorly coordinated delivery schedules, and the China threat are all challenges that the government must tackle to bring India’s naval capabilities up to speed . These issues need debate as India starts to accelerate the pace at which it is building its naval strength, writes T N Ninan.

