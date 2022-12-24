Best of BS Opinion: Navy's challenges, BJP's 'Nawab of Northeast', and more

-
The last two years have been unusually busy for the Indian navy with the commissioning of major warships and submarines but a closer look at the actual progress suggests that there is no major break from the trends since 2011. Inadequate budgets, delays in placing orders and in construction, poorly coordinated delivery schedules, and the China threat are all challenges that the government must tackle to bring India’s naval capabilities up to speed . These issues need debate as India starts to accelerate the pace at which it is building its naval strength, writes T N Ninan.
Aditi Phadnis profiles Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Nawab of the North East’. Read it here
Sandeep Goyal explains how the advertising honours in the Fifa World Cup went to Louis Vuitton. Read it here
Chintan Girish Modi reviews Ramanujan: From Zero to Infinity a fictionalised account of the life of the storied mathematician. Read it here
First Published: Sat, December 24 2022. 06:30 IST
