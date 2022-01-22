JUST IN
Novak's vaxxing questions
Best of BS Opinion: Negotiating pitfalls, Brand Virat Kohli, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Rajesh Kumar 

WTO

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Saturday.

India has suffered several setbacks in international arbitration forums and courts in the recent past. In this context, T N Ninan in his weekly column notes that the cumulative experience should teach us, fuzzy approaches have costs. Read here

Whether he succeeds in becoming chief minister again or not, Akhilesh Yadav is finally out of the shadow cast by his family, but without losing a sense of balance. He’s become, at last, his own man, writes Aditi Phadnis. Read here

What Brand Kohli needs today, more than anything else, is self-introspection, writes Sandeep Goyal. Read here
QUOTE OF THE DAY

“We are trying to take significant steps to boost the startup ecosystem.”
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

First Published: Sat, January 22 2022. 06:30 IST

