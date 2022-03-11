JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Insolvency proceedings' deadline problem
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: New election paradigm, addressing uncertainty & more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Topics
BS Special | Curated Content

Rajesh Kumar 

BJP, BJP flag
Photo: Shutterstock

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Friday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party’s performances in the recent Assembly polls point to a compelling new dynamic among the electorate that transcends the standard template of caste and religious identity to welfarist gains. In this context, our lead editorial notes, though welfarism may be a vote catcher, it rests on the ability of the government to pay the bills.

So far, no regime has shown how to bridge this gap without faster growth. This may be the bigger challenge going forward as more and more parties discover its vote-winning virtues. Read here

In other views:

A protracted conflict in Ukraine will further fan the flames of trade protectionism and concerns about national security, writes T T Ram Mohan

The removal of compensation from the GST framework, which is expected to happen by design, will create significant uncertainty for the states, particularly at this point when economic activity is weak and states are expected to reduce their budget deficits, notes our second editorial

QUOTE OF THE DAY “Humbly accept the people’s verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, March 11 2022. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.