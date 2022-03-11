Best of BS Opinion: New election paradigm, addressing uncertainty & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's pieces for Friday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party’s performances in the recent Assembly polls point to a compelling new dynamic among the electorate that transcends the standard template of caste and religious identity to welfarist gains. In this context, our lead editorial notes, though welfarism may be a vote catcher, it rests on the ability of the government to pay the bills.

So far, no regime has shown how to bridge this gap without faster growth. This may be the bigger challenge going forward as more and more parties discover its vote-winning virtues.

In other views:

A protracted conflict in Ukraine will further fan the flames of trade protectionism and concerns about national security, writes T T Ram Mohan

The removal of compensation from the GST framework, which is expected to happen by design, will create significant uncertainty for the states, particularly at this point when economic activity is weak and states are expected to reduce their budget deficits, notes our second editorial