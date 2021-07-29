Best of BS Opinion: New normal climate, Govt must not micromanage & more

-
ALSO READ
Behind the numbers
Labour ministry to come up with quarterly job survey on organised sector
Economic Survey pegs India's real economic growth in 2021-22 at 11%
Full text of the Economic Survey 2020-21: Download volume-I and II here
GDP growth, fiscal deficit: Economic Survey nos in line with expectations
Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Thursday.Last week, the National Statistical Office released the Annual Report of its Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), covering the period between July 2019 and June 2020. This period included the second quarter of the calendar year 2020, when the Indian economy was reeling from a stringent lockdown meant to contain the spread of Covid-19. In this context, our lead editorial notes that, while the PLFS does provide valuable information about the state of the workforce, it comes too late to make a tangible difference to policy. Read here
The PLI reflects a micromanagement approach to policy that gives governmental officials, who have little experience of commercial activities, the discretionary authority to define what “win” means and to choose the “winners”, writes Nitin Desai
Erratic weather events are tending to become the new normal. Since little can be done to prevent calamitous changes in climate, the only way to minimise their adverse impact is by learning to live with them — adapting to the new normal, argues our second editorial
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU