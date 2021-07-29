Best of BS Opinion: New normal climate, Govt must not micromanage & more

Here are the best of Business Standard's pieces for Thursday.

Last week, the National Statistical Office released the Annual Report of its Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), covering the period between July 2019 and June 2020. This period included the second quarter of the calendar year 2020, when the Indian economy was reeling from a stringent lockdown meant to contain the spread of Covid-19. In this context, ournotes that, while the PLFS does provide valuable information about the state of the workforce, it comes too late to make a tangible difference to policy.

The PLI reflects a micromanagement approach to policy that gives governmental officials, who have little experience of commercial activities, the discretionary authority to define what “win” means and to choose the “winners”, writes Nitin Desai

Erratic weather events are tending to become the new normal. Since little can be done to prevent calamitous changes in climate, the only way to minimise their adverse impact is by learning to live with them — adapting to the new normal, argues our second editorial