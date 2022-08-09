Best of BS Opinion: New terms of trade, the employment-income crisis & more

-
In the context of restructuring in the commerce department, our lead editorial notes that India needs to build institutional capacity in the trade policy establishment.
This will not only help present India’s position more effectively in trade negotiations but also inform the broader domestic policy establishment to take a more practical position on foreign trade. Read here
The production possibility curve of the Indian economy will only expand through an upward movement on the skilling ladder, writes Amarjeet Sinha
Gurbachan Singh talks about how real estate can become an engine of growth. Read here
